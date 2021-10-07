$25,000 awarded to 13 Idaho organizations

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) has awarded grants, totaling $25,000, to 13 Idaho organizations located throughout the state.

2021-2022 Community Enhancement Grant awardees:

Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls

Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum, Salmon

Historic Wallace Chamber of Commerce, Wallace

Wallace District Mining Museum, Wallace

Nez Perce County Historical Society, Lewiston

Latah County Historical Society, Moscow

Adams County Historical Society, New Meadows

Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Boise

Twin Falls County Historical Society, Filer

Hailey Public Library, Hailey

City of Rupert, Rupert

Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Stanley

Idaho Association of Museums, Statewide

ISHS and the Community Enhancement Grant (CEG) program serve the history needs of the entire state. Funding for the CEG program is made possible through the support of the Idaho State Legislature.

The program is an important way the ISHS supports Idaho’s historical organizations in preserving and interpreting community history. The CEG program awards funds annually for exhibitions, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements, or heritage tourism.

“The Community Grant program allows us to help contribute to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s cultural heritage in communities across the state,” said Janet Gallimore, Executive Director of the Idaho State Historical Society. “We rely on cultural organizations throughout Idaho to contribute to the stewardship of Idaho’s history. These grants provide additional funds for programs and organizations located throughout the state and help strengthen our partners and contribute to our collective missions.”

The Community Enhancement Grant program began in 2008 and during that time has awarded over $415,000 to benefit communities in Idaho.

To learn more about this year’s Community Enhancement Grant awardees, projects, and other grants offered by ISHS, visit: history.idaho.gov/grants/ceg.