$25,000 awarded to 13 Idaho organizations
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) has awarded grants, totaling $25,000, to 13 Idaho organizations located throughout the state.
2021-2022 Community Enhancement Grant awardees:
- Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls
- Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum, Salmon
- Historic Wallace Chamber of Commerce, Wallace
- Wallace District Mining Museum, Wallace
- Nez Perce County Historical Society, Lewiston
- Latah County Historical Society, Moscow
- Adams County Historical Society, New Meadows
- Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Boise
- Twin Falls County Historical Society, Filer
- Hailey Public Library, Hailey
- City of Rupert, Rupert
- Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Stanley
- Idaho Association of Museums, Statewide
ISHS and the Community Enhancement Grant (CEG) program serve the history needs of the entire state. Funding for the CEG program is made possible through the support of the Idaho State Legislature.
The program is an important way the ISHS supports Idaho’s historical organizations in preserving and interpreting community history. The CEG program awards funds annually for exhibitions, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements, or heritage tourism.
“The Community Grant program allows us to help contribute to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s cultural heritage in communities across the state,” said Janet Gallimore, Executive Director of the Idaho State Historical Society. “We rely on cultural organizations throughout Idaho to contribute to the stewardship of Idaho’s history. These grants provide additional funds for programs and organizations located throughout the state and help strengthen our partners and contribute to our collective missions.”
The Community Enhancement Grant program began in 2008 and during that time has awarded over $415,000 to benefit communities in Idaho.
To learn more about this year’s Community Enhancement Grant awardees, projects, and other grants offered by ISHS, visit: history.idaho.gov/grants/ceg.
