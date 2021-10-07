Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case

News

CHANDLER, Arizona (KIFI) - Police in Arizona released all of their files in the investigation of Charles Vallow's death.

Vallow is the former husband of Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The files include body-cam video, interviews with detectives, and documents.

Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense.

The recorded interviews are with Lori and Tylee.

In the interviews, Lori tells detectives she and Charles were separated, but he came over to take JJ to school. He left his phone inside the house and when he came back in, Loir had it, but wouldn't give it back.

She said that is why Cox came out of his room. Charles and Cox started fighting and Tylee came out with a bat. She then went outside with her brother.

Lori said she was in the house when Cox shot Charles Vallow and she ran out of the house.

"I was kind of turned around and we were all right there except for the kids had been all outside by that time and then I heard the gunshot and," Lori explained. "I had gone around to the kitchen to get away with him, and then back around so I didn't see--I didn't see the shot, I heard it and I came back around and I saw that he was on the ground."

Lori Vallow then said she took JJ and Tylee to Burger King before dropping JJ off at school. After the detective left the interview room, Lori grabbed a tissue and dabbed her eyes and then she closed them and sat legs crossed and appeared to be dozing off.

In another video, Tylee is sitting in a room by herself as a detective is interviewing her mother in the next room. At first, she's fidgety and humming. About 12 minutes in, Tylee breaks down and starts to cry.

She then tells investigators her side of the story about what happened that day, that she woke up to yelling in the hallway and she brought out a bat to protect herself.

Tylee said her uncle got into a fight with her stepdad. At some point, she ran outside to be with her brother, JJ Vallow, and heard a noise.

"Honestly it feels like 2 seconds, and 40 minutes at the same time," Tylee told the detective. "I just kind of heard yelling over everything. I don't know, I kind of just do that when everything is really loud, I just tune everything out."

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are each facing charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two kids.

Daybell had pleaded not guilty and is facing the death penalty, while Lori's case remains on hold because she was deemed not competent to stand trial.