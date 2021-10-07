Carr faces old friend Mack when Raiders host Bears

News

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he was heartbroken when his close friend Khalil Mack was traded away to Chicago three years ago. The Raiders are showing signs of finally becoming a contender again for the first time since Mack was leading the defense, having won three of their first four games. The Bears head into Las Vegas having just selected rookie quarterback Justin Fields as the starter for the rest of the season.