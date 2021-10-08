ICC judges seek UN clarification on Afghanistan rulers

News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges have decided to ask the United Nations Secretary-General for information on who represents Afghanistan at international bodies following the Taliban’s sweep to power in August. The decision Friday is intended to clarify the status of Afghanistan’s new leadership as judges prepare to rule on a request by the global court’s new prosecutor last month for permission to resume an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Afghanistan’s conflict since 2002. In a written ruling, judges say that “there is still a large margin of uncertainty as to the legal implications” of the Taliban takeover, “including for the purposes of international law and international relations.”