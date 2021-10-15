Skip to Content
Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost has became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon’s 11 so-called combatant commands that spearhead the military’s worldwide operations. At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded her historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader.” She is a 1988 graduate of the Air Force Academy. A pilot by training, she was a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.

Associated Press

