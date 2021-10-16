Up to 17 American missionaries reported as kidnapped by gang members in Haiti

By Matt Rivers, Natalie Gallón and Kylie Atwood, CNN

As many as 17 American missionaries have been reported kidnapped by gang members in Haiti on Saturday, including 14 adults and three minors, a source in Haiti’s security forces told CNN.

The source cautioned that the investigation is ongoing and more information would be available Sunday morning.

The missionaries were traveling by vehicle Saturday to Titanyen, north of the capital Port-au-Prince, after visiting an orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area. They were abducted along the route between the two places.

CNN has reached out to the Haitian Justice Ministry and the National Police but they have not yet commented.

Reached late Saturday, a US State Department spokesperson said they were aware of the reports.

“The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We are aware of these reports and have nothing additional to offer at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Kidnappings have surged in Haiti throughout 2021, with numbers rising nearly 300% since July.

At least 628 kidnappings have taken place since January, of which 29 are foreigners, according to data released earlier this month by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, a non-profit based in Port-au-Prince.

This is a developing story.

