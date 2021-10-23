Endangered missing person reported out of Bingham County

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing and endangered 71-year-old named Roger Fretwell from Aberdeen, Idaho.

A long-time resident of American Falls, Idaho, he and his wife had recently moved to Aberdeen.

He left his home sometime between 10:00 PM on 10/21 (Thursday) and 3:30 AM on 10/22 (Friday).

He left no word he was leaving or destination plans. He left behind his cell phone, eyeglasses, and cash.

He is 5 foot 10, 270 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. Family members say he could be wearing Carhartt bib overalls with a red or green shirt.

He is believed to be in his red 1990 Toyota pickup with Idaho license plate 2P 39368.

Fretwell has had recent surgeries that have greatly limited his mobility and suffers from deteriorating eyesight.

The public is asked to call their local law enforcement if they have knowledge of his whereabouts or have seen either Roger or his pickup recently.