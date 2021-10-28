Hiring managers say they’re being ‘ghosted’ from job candidates

By Frankie McLister

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Businesses across the state are having a tough time hiring. Arizona’s Family is hearing a lot of applicants are skipping out on the interview or just not showing up after they get the job.

Hiring managers say they’re being ghosted. A restaurant owner in Phoenix said this was part of the reason why he had to sell his neighborhood joint about a month ago.

“Oh absolutely…it happened constantly,” said Jason Peterson, the former owner of Switch Restaurant & Wine Bar. Peterson says that, plus many other pandemic-related issues forced him to have to sell.

“I saw in the last eight months or so, probably more than two dozen that were called, contacted, agreed to come into an interview… and either didn’t come into an interview or didn’t show up for the first shift,” said Peterson.

“They’re just trying to find that right candidate.”

Switch isn’t the only Arizona business that has experienced this, and the Greater Phoenix Chamber says it’s becoming the norm.

“Sometimes it’s people just snatching up other jobs. I think also people are losing the willingness to transition as well or maybe their searching but not really,” said Jennifer Mellor of the Greater Phoenix Chamber.

Mellor says the biggest demand for talent right now within Phoenix is the hospitality sector, hospitals, retail and the construction industry has even had to delay the project because they can’t find the workers they need.

It’s the same story in Peoria. The city’s chamber of commerce told Arizona’s Family, “there are thousands of job openings throughout Arizona and Peoria. All in a wide variety of industries and skill levels and out of this population anywhere from 25-30% seek unemployment.”

“Most every restaurant in town that’s open is desperate. Everyone is trying to hire right now,” Peterson added.

They are desperate for loyal workers. “The last ad we ran for cooks, we were offering $21 an hour with a $500 signing bonus,” Peterson told Arizona’s Family.

If you need assistance with getting a job, the Arizona Department of Economic Security offers resources for you. For more information, click here or call 1-833-762-8196.

