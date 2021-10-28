Iowa couple transforms their home into a Harry Potter Halloween destination

By Laura Terrell

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines couple has transformed their home into a Harry Potter fan’s dream. Sandy and John Selby turned their garage and front yard into a haunted Hogwarts.

The couple has been putting on a massive Halloween display at their home on the northeast side of Des Moines for 20 years. Each year they choose a different theme.

“So we chose Harry Potter and I only seen one movie when we started this. So had a lot of research to do. And we don’t have a graphics design background or anything like that. We just basically faked it,” said Sandy Selby.

Sandy Selby says it takes more than a month to craft the display, and it’s an expensive endeavor.

“We probably have about $2,000 worth of Styrofoam alone in here,” said Sandy Selby.

But the couple says it’s worth it to see the magic it creates for people who come from across the metro to view the Halloween destination.

“When you see the kids and you see the mom and dads in there having fun. It is so worth it,” said John Selby.

“I’ve always wanted to be that one home growing up, I can remember there was always one house in the town we lived in, that went over and above and beyond. And we wanted to be that house. And I think we’ve achieved our goal,” said Sandy Selby.

The Selbys do not charge for anyone to see their Halloween display. Any donations go to the Salvation Army.

The address is 3720 Brook Ridge Court in Des Moines.

They are open on weekdays from 4-7 p.m., Friday from 2-9 p.m., and Saturday from noon-9 p.m.

