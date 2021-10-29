Deadly crash on Highway 26 near Swan Valley

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A man is dead after a crash on US26 Friday.

It happened at mile marker 363, west of Swan Valley.

Idaho state police said a man from Sugar City was driving a Ford F250 when his tire blew.

He lost control of the truck and crossed the center line.

A Freightliner pulling a trailer was coming the other direction.

The two collided and the Ford caught fire, which spread to nearby brush, and ignited the contents inside the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Ford died to his injuries at the scene.

A passenger in the semi was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver was okay.

Both lanes of US26 were blocked for one and a half hours.