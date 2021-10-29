“Road rage incident” led to fatal shooting in hospital parking lot

By Gerry May

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — The woman who was fatally shot in the Willis-Knighton hospital parking lot in Bossier City had followed her accused killer after he rear-ended her car Wednesday night, police sources say.

Cynthia Walker, 65, of Bossier City, was shot seven times by Ramsey Akes, 23, also of Bossier City. He is charged with first-degree murder, and is jailed on $275,000 bond.

After the initial incident at Airline and Shed Road that police say happened away from the hospital, Akes backed his Camaro into a parking spot in the hospital’s west parking lot. Walker pulled her SUV in front of Akes’ car to block him in. A woman identifying herself as Walker’s sister says she was waiting for police.

Two Bossier City Police officers were nearby. But they responded to the gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.

Lt. Bart Cavanaugh says the first officer on the scene was Jason Jenkins, who was leaving the hospital after visiting a patient during his break. A radio dispatch recording captures Jenkins reporting the gunshots, then calling for medics after finding Walker on the ground.

Moments later, Jenkins reported, “Got the shooter. This is going to be a road rage incident.”

Police say Akes waited at the scene after the deadly confrontation. A club was also found near Walker’s SUV.

A second Bossier City officer, Chad Kelley, also responded to the scene while working his off-duty job at the hospital.

“I just applied a tourniquet,” Kelley radioed in to dispatch, as the officers waited for paramedics.

Walker was rushed from the scene to the area’s level one trauma center at Ochsner LSU Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead.

