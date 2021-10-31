Pilot fine after making an emergency landing in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing in Rexburg around noon Sunday.

The plane landed at the intersection of Pioneer Road and Lodgepole Street, less than a mile from the Rexburg Madison County Airport.

Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said the pilot of the single-engine aircraft had an engine failure and was trying to land on Pioneer Road.

But due to oncoming traffic, he had to bank, resulting in him hitting a light pole, before coming to a stop short of the canal on Main Street.

Hagen also added the pilot is fine, and there were no injuries to anybody.

Rexburg Police, Madison County Sheriff deputies, and the Madison Fire Department responded to the scene.

The plane was towed away shortly before 1 P.M.