Construction worker seriously injured after home’s foundation collapses on him in Salt Lake City

By Jacob Klopfenstein

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — A construction worker suffered serious injuries Monday after a portion of a home’s foundation collapsed onto him, authorities said.

The accident took place just before 5 p.m. at a construction site on 4th Avenue, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Anthony Burton. Construction workers were in the back of a home when part of the home’s foundation collapsed onto him, trapping him under debris and soil, Burton said.

Heavy rescue crews from the fire department responded to the scene and found construction workers “making a valiant effort” to get the man out, Burton added.

The workers got the man, who is about 30 years old, into a safer position, and the heavy rescue team was able to extract him within about 30 minutes, Burton said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The foundation was from an older home in the Avenues, Burton said. It’s not clear why the foundation collapsed, he added.

