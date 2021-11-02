Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:52 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster meets boy at UPS store, gives him PS5

<i></i><br/>

By KDKA-TV News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster made one little boy’s day thanks to a random act of kindness.

According to a series of stories posted to the verified Instagram account of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Smith-Schuster met the little boy and his grandfather at a UPS store on Monday. Smith-Schuster said the grandfather approached him and asked to take a picture with his grandson, which he did.

Smith-Schuster then asked the boy if he played video games, which led to the boy saying he is waiting for his grandfather to buy him a PS5.

Smith-Schuster told the boy he has a PS5 at his home and offered to give it to him. The grandfather and grandson followed the fan-favorite wide receiver to his house, where Smith-Schuster made the boy’s day by giving him a PS5, multiple games and a controller.

“I don’t do it for anything, publicity, or anything like that,” Smith-Schuster said in an Instagram story. “I just want you guys to see this kid’s face.”

The boy had a giant smile on his face when Smith-Schuster handed him his new gaming system and accessories.

Monday’s giveaway was just the latest act of kindness from Smith-Schuster, who paid for a woman’s groceries last month.

The wide receiver is out for the season after injuring his shoulder against the Denver Broncos.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content