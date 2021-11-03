Fundraising effort aims to help 101-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran get to 80th anniversary ceremony

By Sarah Hurwitz

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 101-year-old World War II veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor is hoping to return for its 80th anniversary.

His daughter is behind an effort to get him to the commemoration ceremony.

“Our ship didn’t go down, we got three near misses, but it didn’t go down,” Ira Schab said.

Schab who goes by “Ike” was stationed on the USS Dobbin on the day of the attack.

The Navy veteran was a musician in Navy Band 13, playing tuba and clarinet.

He survived he says without any injuries.

“I lucked out entirely,” Schab said. “Yeah, I got a scratch on my knuckle and my thumb there and that was about it.”

Shab lives in Washington County.

His daughter Kimberlee Heinrichs is raising money to get him there.

“He just deserves it,” Heinrichs said. “It’s just a significant part of kind of our history, not just like a nation but kind of as our family.”

Heinrichs says her dad will need two people to travel with him in order to get Shab there safely and she set up this Gofundme page to raise money.

The two agree they’re not going without each other.

“I had a really hard time when he has gone with other people,” Heinrichs said.

“She goes or I don’t,” Shab said.

“Well, there you go, he said so that’s the way it is,” Heinrichs said.

