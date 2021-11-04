Skip to Content
251-square foot Massachusetts home sells for $315,000

By CBSBoston.com Staff

    NEWTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A tiny home in Newton went for a bit smaller price tag than anticipated.

The 251-square foot home was initially listed for $450,000.

But Monday, someone bought the property on Boylston Street for $315,000.

It’s an open concept dwelling with one bedroom, one bathroom that sits on a .06-acre lot.

The listing boasted that the home is “truly one of a kind.”

