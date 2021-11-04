Newsmax reporter’s tweets blocked for claiming Covid vaccine contains satanic marker

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Twitter suspended Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson for posting blatant misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine, including claims the shots contain tracking devices linked to the devil.

“Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” Robinson wrote in a now-deleted tweet. That claim has been debunked: The Covid-19 vaccines do not contain luciferase.

A Twitter spokesperson said Robinson’s account was “temporarily locked for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.”

Robinson has stated similar misinformation in the past, writing in September that if people want to avoid “taking the Mark of the Beast,” then they should not get “anything that injects LUCIFERASE into your body.” That tweet, as well as others that are steeped in conspiracy theories, remains on her feed.

However, several other of her recent tweets were also deleted because they violated Twitter’s rules.

Twitter has been cracking down on misinformation surrounding Covid-19 and vaccines. Users are allowed to report tweets that contain misinformation to the social media platform.

Social media companies have increasingly come under criticism for facilitating the spread of political misinformation during recent election cycles and, more recently, the proliferation of Covid-19 and anti-vaccine misinformation.

