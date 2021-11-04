Woman killed in crash involving ex-Raiders player remembered as smart, charismatic

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — At a Spring Valley intersection on Wednesday night, candles and balloons were on display to honor 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Bojana Filipovic placed and lit several candles to remember her friend.

“We met when we were 5 years old in the same neighborhood she lives in now. That’s where she was heading,” Filipovic said near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

They both are Serbian immigrants. It’s something that Filipovic said bonded them immediately and turned into a friendship going on 20 years.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, Filipovic said the pair was out late taking Tintor’s dog Maxi for a walk, like they often do.

“We always go to parks and walk her dogs and just hang out and have a good time,” Filipovic said. “And just think about our future. We were just talking about going to Serbia together. She was just about to get her citizenship and everything was going swell.”

Tintor dropped her friend off at home and was about a mile from her house when police said Henry Ruggs III sped down Rainbow Boulevard at 156 mph in his Corvette. The car slammed into Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 and sent both cars more than 500 feet down the road.

The Rav4 caught fire with Tintor and her dog Maxi still inside. Neither survived.

“Her mom was calling me crying like, ‘Hey, can you check if that’s her car. She wasn’t coming home. She was supposed to wake up at 7 a.m. to run errands but she never got home with her dog,’” Filipovic recalled.

The 23-year-old, who is a Durango High School graduate, was described by her friend as brilliant, intelligent and extremely charismatic. Filipovic said she planned to go into computer programing.

“She’d give you a shoulder to lean on, and she’ll always slap sense into you if you do something wrong,” Filipovic said with a laugh. “I love you very much. I wish I got to say goodbye, and I’ll see you in the next life.”

