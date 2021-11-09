Hillcrest High School set to rededicate their Freedom Shrine

AMMON, IDAHO (KIFI) - A local high school is dedicating a shrine to our countries freedom.

Hillcrest High School has 28 different plaques with documents from our nation's history. Documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, among many others.

With Veteran's Day this week, the Idaho Exchange Club wanted to dedicate the shrine for their observance of the holiday.

A school assembly will be held in order for students to take part in the dedication.