Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:27 AM

Hillcrest High School set to rededicate their Freedom Shrine

Hillcrest Shrine
Les Grigg
A Freedom Shrine at Hillcrest High School in Ammon will be dedicated on Tuesday.

AMMON, IDAHO (KIFI) - A local high school is dedicating a shrine to our countries freedom.

Hillcrest High School has 28 different plaques with documents from our nation's history. Documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, among many others.

With Veteran's Day this week, the Idaho Exchange Club wanted to dedicate the shrine for their observance of the holiday.

A school assembly will be held in order for students to take part in the dedication.

News
Author Profile Photo

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content