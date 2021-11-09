Idaho Falls crews hard at work to remove fall leaves

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI)-- The Idaho Falls Public works department has been hard at work in recent weeks. Their goal, to remove all of the leaves that line the streets in residential areas of Idaho Falls.

Crews started Monday by Skyline High School in Idaho Falls and worked their way north towards the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. City Crews will be in that area until November 12. Crews use a Loader and take the loader to a nearby dump truck, residents had left in the streets curb.

The Idaho Falls Public Works Department spokesperson Kerry Hammon said, "We do ask that the public have their leaves raked up to the curb at least one week prior to their scheduled time, so the crews can just come along and pick it up, whether that be early in the morning or late at night."

For information on when your street will have crews, you can find that here.

If you want to bag your leaves and place them in the curb you can call the sanitation district, at (208) 612-8491 and they will come by and pick them up. Crews will continue to collect fallen leaves until November 19 of this year.