CT police identify woman killed in domestic attack, husband arrested

ASONIA, Connecticut (WFSB) — Ansonia police have identified a woman who was killed in what they’re calling a domestic violence incident.

Officers responded to a home on Root Avenue Tuesday afternoon, a little before 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone who was not responding on the other line, but a dispatcher could hear yelling in the background.

The first officer who arrived found a partially open door and could hear yelling and crying inside.

When they arrived, they found a victim, identified as 34-year-old Grace Zielinska, with serious injuries to her upper body.

They also found her husband, 28-year-old Kamil Zielinski, standing over her inside the home.

He told police that he was responsible for the assault on Grace.

His wife was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Zielinski was taken into custody and has been charged with murder and risk of injury. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said two young children were inside the home at the time of the incident, but were not harmed. A third child was in school at the time.

All three children are in DCF custody at this time while police work to find family members.

The state crime lab was on the scene until early Wednesday morning. Officers were seen going in and out of the house.

Ansonia police said they’ve had four domestic violence related incidents that have turned deadly in the past two years.

“There has been an uptick in domestic violence, with everything going on, with COVID and the lack of being able to go out, you have people confined in spaces and that’s never a good recipe when things are bad and people are having hard times,” said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Police are urging anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is present to contact local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services in the valley can be reached at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900. People can also reach out here.

Statewide domestic violence help can be found here, or text/call (888) 774-2900.

