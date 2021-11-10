High school students wish WWII veteran a happy 98th birthday in Louisiana

By WDSU Digital Team

BELLE CHASSE, Lousisiana (WDSU) — Belle Chasse High School helped a World War II veteran celebrate his birthday recently.

Randolph “Red” Olano Jr., a WWII Veteran and Belle Chasse resident recently turned 98 years of age.

Almost 100 Belle Chasse High students celebrated the milestone for the local hero, officials with the school said.

The Cardinal Band played a couple of songs and the BCHS Cardinalettes and Cheerleaders performed. The BCHS students then sang “Happy Birthday” to Olano.

Olano is a proud U.S. Army veteran who participated in the D-Day Normandy invasion and was bestowed the Legion of Honour in 2014, France’s highest decoration of merit.

