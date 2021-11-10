See who won at the 2021 CMA Awards

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards are being presented Wednesday.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce *WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen *WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor — fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin — steel guitar

Aaron Sterling — drums

Ilya Toshinskiy — banjo

Derek Wells – guitar

Album of the Year

“29” – Carly Pearce

“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen

“Heart” – Eric Church

“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Song of the Year

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View” – Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards” – Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” – Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor *WINNER

Paul Franklin

Aaron Sterling

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen *WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.