Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list, ruled out for Sunday’s game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game at home against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday.

Last week, during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Roethlisberger announced he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after being asked what protocols he must follow in the locker room.

“I think you’re supposed to have your mask on if you’re not vaccinated. I don’t know who on our team is and isn’t. I know I am, so I don’t have to have my mask on, but you still have to live your life,” Roethlisberger said.

The reserve/Covid-19 list is for players who either test positive for the Covid or who have been in close contact with someone who is infected.

Roethlisberger has started all eight games this season, throwing for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Roethlisberger becomes the second starting quarterback this month to be ruled out of a game after being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed the team’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols. Rodgers was activated off the list before the team’s week 10 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers announced earlier Saturday.

