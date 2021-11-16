Business owner asks for public’s help finding stolen food cart

By CONNOR MCCARTHY

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A local food cart owner is asking the public’s help in finding his cart that was stolen on Sunday.

Lamar Winston owns Mister Big Burger, a food cart located on the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 131st Place. Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, security footage caught a dark colored pick up truck, driving off with Winston’s cart. He said at first, he didn’t believe someone stole his whole cart.

“I’m still in shock,” Winston said. “I don’t understand how you just take a full-blown food cart.”

Winston opened his stand just two months ago. He said he dumped about $30,000 into Mister Big Burger to get it up and running.

“It’s really troubling, people spend thousands of dollars on these food carts,” Winston said. “It’s our business, it helps bring in funds and revenue for our families and for ourselves.”

Winston also uses a portion of his profits for his non-profit Inner-City Basketball. He said his non-profit helps pay for young people in the metro area to play and travel for basketball.

“It helps me, help them be able to play and not have to pay,” Winston said.

He did file a police report Monday and Winston said he is hopeful his cart will show up. But with the lack of police resources, Winston and his neighbors are watching out for one and another.

“We all need to watch each other’s backs,” Winston said. “You’ve got family, you’ve got friends, however you do it, but we definitely need to be looking out for each other.”

