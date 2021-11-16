Police: Woman charged with child neglect after passing out at Destin restaurant

By Web Staff

DESTIN, Florida (WALA) — A woman at a Destin restaurant was arrested Monday afternoon after she passed out on the deck while a 1-year old child was in her care, according to authorities.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year old Ariel Hope of Miramar with child neglect.

Deputies who responded to 10 Harbor Blvd. had difficulty waking up Hope, who was not able to stand on her own or rationally answer questions, the OCSO said.

Deputies said a witness told them that at one point the toddler appeared to be choking on a cherry and Hope told her to “[Expletive] deal with it.”

According to investigators, the witness saids Hope also fell to the ground with the child in her hands.

The witness cared for the toddler until deputies arrived.

The young child was dressed in a thin single layer of clothing, while the temperature was approximately 60 degrees with a cold wind, according to the sheriff’s office.

