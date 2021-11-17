Skip to Content
Cold and Sunny

Cranking out lots of sunshine, thanks to the major clearout from yesterday's cold front. We felt the front, with winds 40-60mph gusts, and today is the COLD part. Highs only in the mid 30's. Lows in the mid teens. WC 0-10 degrees this morning. Light winds and continued cold and clear into tonight and early tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40's.

Friday: With late clouds Thursday, our viewing of a partial lunar eclipse is sketchy at best, due to a wintry mix into southeastern highlands and snow for areas east of IF and Rexburg/western Wyoming continuing toward Grand Targhee and playgrounds for snow into Saturday. Highs in the 40's for valley and lows in the 30's. Dry conditions into Saturday for everyone, except for a slight chance for Rexburg/highlands/western Wyoming.

Jeff "Local" Roper

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

