Cold and Sunny

Cranking out lots of sunshine, thanks to the major clearout from yesterday's cold front. We felt the front, with winds 40-60mph gusts, and today is the COLD part. Highs only in the mid 30's. Lows in the mid teens. WC 0-10 degrees this morning. Light winds and continued cold and clear into tonight and early tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40's.

Friday: With late clouds Thursday, our viewing of a partial lunar eclipse is sketchy at best, due to a wintry mix into southeastern highlands and snow for areas east of IF and Rexburg/western Wyoming continuing toward Grand Targhee and playgrounds for snow into Saturday. Highs in the 40's for valley and lows in the 30's. Dry conditions into Saturday for everyone, except for a slight chance for Rexburg/highlands/western Wyoming.

