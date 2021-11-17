UK Parliament votes to curb members’ 2nd jobs after scandal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament has voted to restrict lawmakers’ ability to hold second jobs, in an attempt to stem a slew of damaging headlines over lobbying and political “sleaze.” The House of Commons voted Wednesday to ban legislators from acting as paid political consultants or advisers. But lawmakers rejected a more strongly worded proposal by the opposition Labour Party. The proposals are an attempt to stem a tide of criticism over ethics that began last month when the government tried to bloc the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found to have lobbied on behalf of two companies that paid him. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he regretted that decision.