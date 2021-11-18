‘I just miss her’: Daughter remembers Evelyn Player as loving & kind-hearted

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a tough 24 hours for Alethea Finch.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster, I’m sorry,” said Finch. “I don’t know how to put it into words, I’m just numb, I’m numb.”

Her mother, 69-year-old Evelyn Player was stabbed to death Tuesday morning inside Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore. Her killer is still out there

“This is my mother and she did not deserve to die like that. She didn’t,” said Finch.

Finch says her mother was a dedicated member of the church for 50 years. Bishop Donte Hickman says she served her church to the very end.

“To have her life taken from her like that, in the church and in the community that we love is really heartbreaking,” said Bishop Hickman.

Finch says her mom was loving, kind-hearted and always volunteered her time to help others. She had no idea Tuesday would be their last morning together.

“She texted me at 6:03 and said I’m here, have a great day, I love you and I texted back at 6:06 and said I love you too which is what we did every day. I just never thought that would be my last conversation with my mother,” said Finch.

With no leads and a reward of $100,000 on the line, Finch says she hopes whoever did this comes forward so her family can have closure.

“I miss her, I just miss her. I would give anything to have one more hug from her. Someone took that away from me,” said Finch. “That’s what makes it the hardest is that someone didn’t value their life as much as I did. It’s hard.”

At this time, there are no leads. There is a vigil planned at the church Thursday evening in remembrance of Evelyn.

