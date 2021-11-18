Iowa man survives Covid-19, heart attack, 2 strokes keeps holiday lighting tradition

By Laura Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — Every year Dale Marks puts up a massive Christmas light display at his Beaverdale home to raise money for the Food Bank of Iowa. It’s part of a neighborhood tradition for the people who live along Ashby Avenue in Des Moines.

“We made over 28,000 meals in cash for the food bank last year, and that’s just an amazing feat,” said Dale Marks.

This year Marks is too weak to put up his own lights. He spent more than three weeks in the hospital after he says COVID-19 caused him to suffer two strokes and a heart attack.

“It’s a miracle that I am alive,” said Marks.

Still determined to carry on the Christmas light tradition to feed the hungry, Marks told his wife Julie they needed to hire someone to put up their lights this year.

“I laid in the hospital for 28 days not knowing if I was going to survive, and I knew, I knew, that I need to carry on if I at all could. If at all possible, if I have a last breath there is something that God has for me to do to help others,” said Marks.

Bob Coffey, a Des Moines businessman, heard Marks’ story from a friend and wanted to help. So Coffey brought a group of volunteers to Marks’ home to install thousands of lights.

“It makes me feel good that we can do it for him, but it makes me feel sad that he’s in that condition because this is what he wants to do,” said Coffey.

Marks watched as volunteers finished the job in four hours. Tears streamed from his face as he viewed the finished spectacle.

“He knows it’s a blessing, and this is the time of blessings and thankfulness so we are going forward and we’re going to raise as much money for the food bank as we can,” said Julie Marks, Dale’s wife.

The public is welcome to drive through the “Christmas Light Tour Food Drive” on the following dates: Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 15, Dec. 18 and on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Money and food donations are accepted.

“Every little bit helps and we are so appreciative to the Marks family and this entire neighborhood,” said Annette Hacker, spokesperson for the Food Bank of Iowa.

Hacker says $10 will feed an Iowan for a week and $5 will provide food to fill a child’s backpack over the weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.