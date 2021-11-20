Latulas leads Missouri State over Dixie State 55-24

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kevon Latulas ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 55-24 victory over Dixie State. Latulas had just eight carries but broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. He added a 7-yard score as the Bears built a 27-3 halftime lead. Jason Shelley had 251 yards passing and threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Missouri State (8-3). Kobe Tracy was 24-of-49 passing for 307 yards with a touchdown pass and another on the ground for Dixie State (1-10).