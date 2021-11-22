Biden set to celebrate ‘Friendsgiving’ with Fort Bragg service members and their families

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon to hold a “Friendsgiving” celebration with military service members and their families.

Speaking during Friday’s turkey pardoning at the White House, Biden thanked first responders and essential personnel, adding that “on Monday, my wife Jill and I will be traveling to Fort Bragg in North Carolina for an early Thanksgiving with the troops and their military families. We’ll be able to show the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifice and welcome those coming home after 20 years in Afghanistan.”

The first couple’s visit is part of the Joining Forces initiative — a White House initiative to support military personnel, their families and veterans.

Earlier this month, Jill Biden joined former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough for a Joining Forces event at the White House highlighting military caregiving families ahead of Veterans Day.

The initiative was started in 2011 by Jill Biden and then-first lady Michelle Obama.

The President has often recalled his late son Beau’s experience deploying to Iraq and his personal experience as a military family member.

“Jill and I learned what it meant to pray every day for the safe return of someone you love,” he said at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. “Our grandkids learned what it meant to have their dad overseas in a war zone instead of back at home for a year, tucking them into bed reading that story every night. Thousands of Americans, tens of thousands, have had that experience.”

After Monday’s “Friendsgiving” in North Carolina, the Bidens are expected to travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, where they’ll spend Thanksgiving with family.

