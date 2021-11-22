Cardi B was queen of the wardrobe change at the American Music Awards

Megan C. Hills, CNN

When it comes to awards show, it’s not unusual to see hosts swapping outfits throughout the night. For many masters of ceremony, it’s also an opportunity to have fun with fashion — like when Doja Cat wore her memorable “worm” costume at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, or that time Ellen DeGeneres stepped out in Björk’s iconic swan dress while hosting the 2001 Emmys.

At the American Music Awards last night, it was Cardi B’s turn to offer her take on host-worthy fashion — and she didn’t skimp on dramatic flair or wardrobe changes.

The rapper set the tone on the red carpet wearing a dramatic mesh veil and black gown by Schiaparelli, a couture house known for its surrealist approach to fashion. Her accessories — a golden mask, bold statement earrings, gloves and long fingernails — completed the look.

There was more to come. Her elaborate headdresses, including a towering feathered piece that trailed down her back to the floor and a fan-shaped showstopper, were paired with a black gown and black and white corseted outfit respectively. At one point, the performer posed on a baggage cart wearing a black blazer with angular silver shoulders and sparkly boots, which caught the light as she moved.

Velvet and sparkle appeared in multiple outfits — including a royal purple figure-hugging dress with massive feathered shoulders and a chandalier-esque chest piece made from dangling crystals. Even a more casual look, a denim jacket by Schiaparelli, was embellished with gold and jewel accents, and worn with oversized earrings sporting the label’s signature eye motif.

While playing host, Cardi B was also a nominee in multiple categories, eventually scoring a win for Favorite Hip-Hop Song with the track “Up.” She wore her brightest outfit, a lime green design with a billowing cape, to accept the award.

To round things off, she posed with her award at the end of the night wearing an all-white creation. She smiled for the cameras from under a statuesque hood, embellished with a crystal trim and firework-shaped accents. Underneath it, she wore a trailing gown with a thigh-high split and a pair of satin platform heels.

The host wasn’t the only star to make a sartorial splash at the awards. “Deja Vu” singer Olivia Rodrigo, who was the most nominated artist on the night, scooped up a win for New Artist of the Year wearing a periwinkle David Koma sequined gown while “Pose” star Billy Porter wore a blue umbrella headdress by Botter. See our best dressed gallery for more looks from the night.

