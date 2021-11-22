Family says body of missing fisherman has been recovered

By Bailey Wright

MIDLAND, Michigan (WLOS) — The family of a local fisherman who has been missing for more than a week confirmed on social media that his body has been recovered.

Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire-Rescue and David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have also confirmed the body has been found.

Lucas said the body was found around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, roughly 250 yards upstream from where the boat was found. After recovering the body, officers transferred him to the coroner’s office.

As of Friday, officials had been searching for the missing fisherman around Colleton County for a week.

“We searched every day with boats, aircraft and divers since the boat was found. Glad to be able to provide some closure to the family in this difficult situation,” Lucas said.

On Friday, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said his crews, along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SCDNR, had been looking for Sylvester Stephens.

Crews responded around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 12 to Chehaw River off of Wiggins Road near Tilly Island after another boater had reported seeing an empty vessel in the marsh.

According to law enforcement, the vessel was not running, but the throttle had been engaged. Family members later verified the occupant of the boat.

The Coast Guard was also called to the scene and assisted with the search.

Since then, divers, aircraft and other vessels assisted in the search for Stephens each day. Some areas were also searched on foot. Officials said they had located a pair of glasses that may belong to the man.

McRoy noted that SCDNR is leading the effort.

