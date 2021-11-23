Grammy nominations 2022: See the list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards are being revealed Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

A list of nominees in several major categories that have been announced so far follows below. You can see the full list of more than 80 categories here.

Best Dance Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease 2,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

“Way Too Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot S***” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“Vertigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

“Hecho A La Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.