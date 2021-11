By Chris Stern

The parties in coalition talks in Germany will present their coalition agreement at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) says. The other parties involved in the talks are the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow….

