Inflation edged down in the third quarter
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
US price surges eased in the third quarter of the year.
A key measure of inflation grew at annualized rate of 5.3% in the third quarter of the year, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Wednesday. That compares with an increase of 6.5% in the second quarter.
The same report updated the pace of US economic growth between July and September to 2.1% on an annualized basis. An initial report last month said the economy had grown at a rate of 2% last quarter.
