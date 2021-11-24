Inflation edged down in the third quarter

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

US price surges eased in the third quarter of the year.

A key measure of inflation grew at annualized rate of 5.3% in the third quarter of the year, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Wednesday. That compares with an increase of 6.5% in the second quarter.

The same report updated the pace of US economic growth between July and September to 2.1% on an annualized basis. An initial report last month said the economy had grown at a rate of 2% last quarter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.