Firefighter’s 5-year-old son honored for evacuating mother, siblings when carbon monoxide alarms sounded

By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMPTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 5-year-old is being honored as a hero for his role in evacuating his mother and siblings from their Massachusetts home when the family’s carbon monoxide alarms sounded during October’s nor’easter.

The family was using a generator to power their Plympton home and the exhaust caused elevated levels of carbon monoxide to accumulate inside, the fire department said.

One week earlier, firefighters had visited Dennett Elementary School to teach students about what to do when smoke or carbon monoxide alarms are triggered.

So when the alarms sounded, Cayden Galambos, the son of a Plympton firefighter, knew what to do.

“He told his mom they needed to leave their home immediately. When she said she needed to put on her shoes, he told her she didn’t have time, which is exactly what firefighters taught him to do,” the fire department wrote in a statement. “They called 911 and the fire department, including Cayden’s father, responded to investigate. No one was injured.”

Cayden was presented with a Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Young Hero Award on Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.