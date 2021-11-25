Stabbing suspect jumps in lake in attempt to evade arrest, Orlando police says

By Marlei Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO (WESH) — Two people were stabbed at a home in Orlando early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. along San Juan Boulevard, near Lake Underhill Road.

Police say a man and a woman were stabbed and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say Leonardo Gutierrez Rodriguez, 27, got into an argument with the pair, stabbed them and then drove away.

A short time later, officers spotted his vehicle and tried to stop him. They say he took off and ended up in Demetree Park nearby. In his alleged escape attempt, Gutierrez Rodriguez crashed into a tree inside the neighborhood park, got out of the vehicle and then jumped into a lake. Officers were able to arrest him when he jumped into the lake.

Gutierrez Rodriguez is in jail. He has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder with a weapon, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting an officer.

We don’t know the relationships of the victims or the suspect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.