Thieves target Home Depot in California, making off with hammers, crowbars and other tools

Up to 10 people entered a Home Depot store in California on Friday night and left with a range of stolen tools, according to police officials.

The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. local time in Lakewood, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy Miguel Meza told CNN. Lakewood is a city in Los Angeles County.

The thieves made off with hammers, sledgehammers, crowbars and other tools. After grabbing the items, they ran out of the store and got into a getaway car parked outside, Meza said.

The theft comes as similar tools have been used in a number of smash-and-grab robberies at high-end stores in several major US cities this month.

At least 18 people broke into a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles Monday night and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, the city’s police chief said. Similar crimes have been reported in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and other cities.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did not have details about the getaway vehicle nor the number of items stolen Friday night at the Home Depot store, but are investigating.

