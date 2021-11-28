Metro Atlanta man recalls deadly crash which killed his pregnant fiancé and her son

By MARY SMITH

JONESBORO, Georgia (WGCL) — A Union City man is still physically and mentally recovering from a traumatic crash in July. It happened in Jonesboro, killing the most important people in his life.

“Losing them was hard, is hard,” said Lashad Lewis. On July 25, Lewis, his pregnant fiancé and her eight year old son were driving their car on Highway 138 near Scott Road. That’s when Clayton County Police say first responders were trying to wake up a man slumped over in his truck down the street. The man allegedly woke up and sped off. “I don’t remember the truck coming,” said Lewis, who says the truck hit them head-on. “The first thing I remember is actually waking up in the hospital, them cutting open my pants and I didn’t have any recollection of exactly what happened.” Later that day, he received the worst news of his life. “I found out that they didn’t make it.”

His fiancé, who was seven months pregnant with their son, and her eight year old son did not survive the crash. Their son’s name was going to be Dayton Robert Lewis. “Dayton was going to be my first son, my first child and losing Brandy and her son was one of the toughest things, the toughest thing I’ve dealt with in my life.” Police say the driver of the truck also did not survive. Lewis spent weeks in the hospital, suffering from broken ribs, G.I. issues and a broken right femur. Now, a GoFundMe hopes to raise money for a colostomy reversal surgery. “It would mean everything. It’s one of the, besides my leg which I’m currently doing physical therapy, it would be the final part of physical rehabilitation to be near I was before,” said Lewis.

