Welcome back from the holiday and this week may be drier than your turkey. No precip for the next 5 days with the exception of Salmon area, with some showers across the northern top of the state. Above normal highs today, again, in the 50's with dry conditions. Clouds increase, and we'll chill tonight below freezing for most, 33 in Pocatello. Winds from SW later today 10-15mph. We begin the day with some sun/clouds and 20-25 degrees.