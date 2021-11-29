Man crashes through fences, hits home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's office reports a drunk driver ran through a fence and yard and hit a home early Friday morning, November 29th.

Officers said David J. Bergeson, 44, crashed his pickup in the area of Ola Vista Dr. and E. Marlin Ave. around 4:00 a.m.

They said Bergeson was revving his motor attempting to leave when officer arrived.

An officer was able to get into the vehicle ordering him to stop and get out, which they said he complied.

A preliminary test for alcohol showed Bergeson was 2 1/2 times the legal limit, deputies said.

Bergeson was taken to the hospital for further testing and then was booked in the Bonneville County Jail on Misdemeanor charge of excessive DUI.

Deputies said the home and fences belonging to at least two properties were damaged in the crash.

Deputies were called to Bergeson's home a few hours before the accident on a welfare check. They said they found Bergeson very intoxicated and was not taking care of his 2-year-old son. Deputies gave the child to his mother because of his intoxicated state.