Two drug dealers to plead guilty in Mac Miller’s Studio City overdose death

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Two men are set to plead guilty Tuesday to supplying the fentanyl-laced pills which lead to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller at his home in Studio City.

Stephen Walter, 48, and Ryan Reavis, 38, will each plead guilty in federal court in downtown Los Angeles to one count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Both reached plea deals with prosecutors.

According to federal prosecutors, Reavis, at the direction of Walter, provided the counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to the third co-defendant in the case, 30-year-old Cameron Pettit of West Hollywood.

Pettit then sold the pills directly to Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, two days before he overdosed, federal prosecutors allege.

Three days before Miller’s death, Pettit had agreed to supply Miller with 10 “blues,” the street term for oxycodone pills, along with cocaine and Xanax, prosecutors allege. However, instead of delivering genuine oxycodone pills, Pettit delivered Miller counterfeit pills.

Reavis admitted in his plea agreement that he knew the pills contained either fentanyl or some other controlled substance. After Miller’s death, it was determined they were indeed laced with fentanyl.

The criminal case against Pettit is ongoing.

All three suspects were arrested in September of 2019. Walter and Pettit were taken into custody in L.A., while Reavis was arrested at his home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City. Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner’s office.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine. In recent years, there has been a spike in fentanyl overdoses both across the Southland and nationwide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.