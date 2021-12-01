Here’s what Trump was up to around the time of his positive Covid-19 test

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Here is a broad-strokes timeline of then-President Donald Trump’s activities around the time he first tested positive for Covid-19. According to excerpts from a forthcoming book by Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows as reported by The Guardian, this was three days ahead of Trump’s first 2020 presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Friday, Sept. 25 — Day before first positive test

President Trump awoke in Florida and zig-zagged along the East Coast for a variety of events. He held a Latinos for Trump rally in Doral, Florida; an official event in Atlanta; a fundraiser in Washington; and a rally in Virginia.

Saturday, Sept. 26 — Day of first positive test, per Meadows

Trump spent much of Saturday with the woman he nominated to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court: Amy Coney Barrett. She and her family — including her husband and seven children — were all on hand at the White House, and met with Trump, the first lady and the Pences in the Oval Office.

Later, Trump attended a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to Meadows, Trump tested positive before traveling to the rally in Pennsylvania and then subsequently testing negative.

Sunday, Sept. 27 — Golf, debate prep, press conference

Two days ahead of the first presidential debate, Trump spent at least some of Sunday in prep sessions with his team. He also visited his golf course and convened a press conference before holding a reception for Gold Star families at the White House.

Monday, Sept. 28 — At the White House

The President spent Monday at the White House, partly in preparation for the next day’s debate. He held events outdoors at the White House, one on trade and one on a new Covid-19 testing strategy.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — Debate day

Trump remained out of sight at the White House until departing for the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 — Visit to Minnesota

The President and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in the Oval Office Wednesday morning. Later, Trump traveled to Minnesota for a fundraiser and campaign rally. On the way home, officials said Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, began displaying symptoms and isolated in a separate cabin.

Thursday, Oct. 1 — Fundraisers and testing

Officials at the White House were aware that Hicks had tested positive for Covid-19, though it’s not clear exactly when her results came back. Still, Trump went ahead with his schedule, including a fundraiser in New Jersey.

Sometime after returning from Bedminster, Trump receives a preliminary positive rapid test result.

“He’s tested regularly and the first positive test he received was after his return from Bedminster,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

Friday, Oct 2 — Walter Reed

Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed.

