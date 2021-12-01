Teen buys gun from high school student then shoots him

By DAVID BAKER

Click here for updates on this story

LAVEEN, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A 16-year-old student is in the hospital after being shot at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen on Monday afternoon. Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said a fight broke out at a bathroom around 3 p.m. as school was letting out and that’s when the shooting happened.

During an afternoon update on Tuesday, Justus said investigators arrested a 15-year-old boy around 11 a.m. in connection to the shooting. Justus said detectives learned that the 16-year-old student brought a gun to school to sell to the 15-year-old student. Police said money was exchanged, and the gun was given to the 15-year-old in the bathroom, but the money wasn’t real. Police said the money even stated on it “For motion picture use only.”

After realizing the money wasn’t real, the 16-year-old confronted the 15-year-old and was shot. The 15-year-old ran from the bathroom, and was eventually found and arrested by officers at a home near the school. Police said charges are pending for the 16-year-old after he recovers at the hospital. The 15-year-old suspect is facing possible charges for endangerment, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Police added that the gun that was sold was a ghost gun, meaning it was built and put together with parts ordered off the internet.

Justus said it was not an active shooter situation. “We believe this is an isolated incident,” she said. Justus added the school was never put on lockdown. The school has a safety officer but wasn’t on campus. “They’re not housed on campus so they weren’t here at the time,” said Justus.

All of the afternoon activities at the high school were moved or rescheduled, the Phoenix Union High School District said. School will have a normal bell scheduled on Tuesday.

Officials announced later on Monday they’re increasing safety procedures starting Tuesday and “until further notice.” The new rules include no backpacks on campus, no food deliveries and limited entry and exit points on campus. Extra safety staff, including law enforcement, will be at the school and additional counselors. Officials also said “extra safety measures” will be in place when students aren’t in classrooms, like lunchtime and passing periods, but didn’t specify what those would be.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.