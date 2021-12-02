UNLV suspends frat following boxing event that left student dead

By BYRON TEACH

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — University of Nevada, Las Vegas officials announced the suspension of the Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter following the death of a student who participated in a charity boxing match.

According to UNLV, the fraternity was placed on an interim suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of a review into the fraternity’s Nov. 19 “Fight Night” boxing event held at the Sahara Event Center in Las Vegas.

Student Nathan Tyler Valencia, a participant in the event, died Nov. 23 from injuries sustained during the charity fundraiser.

“Our hearts ache for Mr. Valencia’s family, friends, and loved ones,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “We take our responsibility to review this tragic incident and the events leading up to it very seriously, and we are doing so both thoroughly and fairly to ensure something like this never happens again.”

The suspension requires the UNLV Kappa Sigma chapter to stop all operations and activities. Kappa Sigma will be removed as a student organization pending the outcome of the investigation by the university and its Office of Student Conduct.

UNLV is continuing to cooperate with their internal review.

