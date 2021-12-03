Slovakia in lockdown records new daily record in infections

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Coronavirus cases in Slovakia have hit a daily record despite the country entering a national lockdown last week. The Health Ministry reported that Slovakia confirmed 15,278 new cases on Thursday, almost 5,000 more than the previous record. The government ordered a two-week lockdown that started Nov. 25. However, the ministry attributed the size of the most recent daily increase to some test results not getting from labs to the information system on Tuesday and therefore being added to Thursday’s tally. Under the lockdown, people are allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons, and those who are unvaccinated and have not recovered from COVID-19 are required to get tested for the virus to attend work.