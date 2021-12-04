2 dead in Kansas City house fire; firefighter fell through floor

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Two people were found dead in a Kansas City house fire on Friday morning, and a firefighter fell through the floor while fighting the fire.

Crews responded at 5:40 a.m. to a house fire on Northeast 45th Street just east of Chestnut Avenue. When they arrived, they saw smoke and fire come from the entrance of the home. When they went into the home, a firefighter immediately fell through the floor, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

A “mayday” was called, and crews were able to rescue the firefighter, who suffered minor injuries in the incident.

While firefighters were then putting out the fire, they found two adults in the home, both dead at the scene.

Police and the Bomb & Arson unit were called out to investigate, as is standard in such cases. The fire department said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire, or whether the home had working smoke detectors.

