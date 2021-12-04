Connecticut students exposed to tainted vaping products

By ROB POLANSKY, ANDREW MASSE

NORWALK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police are issuing a warning to parents after some students at a local high school were exposed to tainted vaping products.

Norwalk authorities became aware of the issue around 12:10 p.m. on Friday while treating a student at Brian McMahon High School that was experiencing a medical emergency.

At least two students were exposed to the products. The products caused the students to become so ill, they needed medical treatment.

Those that were exposed to the vaping products were taken to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

“We ask parents to be aware of the dangers of vaping products, and to discuss these dangers with their children. Our message to anyone who is offered a vaping product, or uses a vaping product, that the liquid may be tainted with dangerous, and even deadly chemicals, and are just not worth it,” Norwalk Police said in a statement.

